Lloyd Jon Powell
Lloyd Jon Powell died peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Marshall, Minn., just 9 days after his 68th birthday. Blessed be his memory.
Lloyd was born on March 30, 1955, in Virginia, Minn. He was the son of Eldon and Edna (Johnson) Powell. Lloyd grew up primarily in the Aurora, Minn., area and was a 1973 graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Senior High School. He soon began working for St. Louis County, operating heavy equipment, where he was proud to spend his entire career. In 1975, Lloyd married Christine Adams in Aurora and to this union, 3 children were born: Jon, Carrie, and Joseph. The couple later divorced. On September 6, 1987, Lloyd was united in marriage to Ms. Suzanne Olson at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. This marriage added another son, Nate. The family made their home in the Aurora area for a number of years before moving to Duluth in 1994. In October of 2011, Lloyd retired after 35 years of service. In 2022, Lloyd and Suzanne made the move to Marshall to be closer to family. Lloyd was known for his quick witted, humorous, and caring personality. You could often find him helping others out during the cold Minnesota weather. Lloyd would plow out all the neighbors’ driveways with his heated UTV and he would just keep on plowing…often you wouldn’t see him until the end of the day. When the weather was a bit nicer, Lloyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, browsing flea markets, attending auctions, and finding antiques—he had a collection of violins, clocks, and pocket watches. Lloyd was also an avid sports fan, watching either the Vikings, Twins, and Timberwolves through wins and losses.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Suzanne Powell of Marshall; 4 children, Jon Powell of Hibbing, Carrie Moe of Hibbing, Joseph (and Sara) Powell of Hibbing, Nate Powell of Marshall; 7 grandchildren, Reagan Powell, Reese Powell, Shaylyn Powell, Lainey Moe, Jaden Powell, McKenzie Powell, Peyton Powell; 3 great-grandchildren, Jace Powell, Hudson Varichak, Maddelyn Varichak; 3 siblings, Lorna (and John) Fondarulia of Hoyt Lakes, Loris Powell of Aurora, Laird Powell of Aurora; brother-in-law, Ron Hill of Savannah, IL; parents-in-law, Ralph (and Ione) Olson Cottonwood; sisters-in-law, Lorinda (and Brian) Coudron of Marshall, Brenda Olson of Cottonwood; cousin, LeRoy (and Laverne) Nelson of Rush City; special friends, Dick & Julie Okstad of Aurora, John and Candy Samuelson of Aurora; beloved four-legged-companion, Rocky the English Sheep Dog/Lab mix; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry (Diane) Powell; sister, Linda Hill; nephew, David Peters; aunt, Norma Nelson; special cousin, Jeff Nelson; and Sandie the Beagle.
Memorial Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Following a reception, interment will be in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Cottonwood, Minn. Visitation will be held from 3:00 —6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. The afternoon will conclude with a Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will then continue one hour prior to the service, from 12:00—1:00 p.m. on Monday, at the church.
Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. 507-532-2933. Guest book, live stream link, and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.
