Lloyd G. Herberg

Lloyd G. Herberg, 95, of Babbitt, died of natural causes on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Carefree Assisted Living in Babbitt.

He was born on November 5, 1926 in Crookston, MN and was one of 14 children to Harry and Anna Herberg. Lloyd was the sole survivor of his 13 siblings.

