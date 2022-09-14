Lloyd G. Herberg, 95, of Babbitt, died of natural causes on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Carefree Assisted Living in Babbitt.
He was born on November 5, 1926 in Crookston, MN and was one of 14 children to Harry and Anna Herberg. Lloyd was the sole survivor of his 13 siblings.
Lloyd grew up in the Crookston area, until he joined the military service at age 17 and was a Navy Seabee Petty Officer Third Class during World War II.
On returning from the military, he met Joyce Roselle Solie, the love of his life, and they were married for 56 years. They moved to Babbitt in 1955, where he worked for Reserve Mining Company until retiring in 1984.
Lloyd enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling to different areas in the United States. Family was very important to him. God blessed him with seven children.
He is survived by his children Gary Herberg (significant other Dawn Johnson), Linda (Wayne) Warnke, Janet Rasmusson, Barbara Palmer, Lloyd B. (Candie) Herberg and Debra (Kevin) Young; 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joyce, son James, 13 siblings and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Babbitt Evangelical Lutheran Church with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
