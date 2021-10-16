Lloyd Elwood Reing

Lloyd Elwood Reing, 88, of Cook, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Cook Hospital with his family by his side.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, followed by the burial and Military Rites at Cook Community Cemetery.

