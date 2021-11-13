Lisbeth J. Yapel, 83, of Virginia, Minn., and Glendale, Ariz., died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in her home in Virginia.
She was born Jan. 30, 1938, in Ely, Minn., the daughter of Joseph J. and Helen (Myre) Yapel. She was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School and UMD with a degree in Education.
Beth taught Social Studies in Chatfield, Minn., for a couple years and then completed her 30 years of teaching at Morgan Park in Duluth, Minn., where she taught PhysEd, Health and Coached team sports; was a very active teacher and coach; always spoke with high regard of her co-workers and endless praise of students and sporting teams.
She spent her early years of retirement at the year-around lake home she built with her dad and family on Eagles Nest Lake near Ely. She then spent the remaining years as a snowbird at her home in Sun City West, Arizona and summers in the Eveleth-Virginia, Minn., area.
Beth was always an avid golfer and curler; she was nominated and accepted an opportunity to be a game umpire at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Her Catholic faith was always a big part of her life.
Beth is survived by her sisters, Suzie (Dick Maddern), Dorothy (Don Ferdig), Michele (Paul Maertens); brother, John Yapel; numerous nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sharon.
A private graveside service at the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower will be held early next summer.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
