Lisa Marie James

Our beloved Lisa Marie (Lokken) James, 58, cherished daughter of Arnold “Sonny” and Ilona (Lehto) Lokken, passed away peacefully in her home in Keewatin, Minn.
Born on March 13, 1962, in Port Hueneme, Calif., Lisa grew up the eldest of four siblings along the Prairie River in Balsam. At Grand Rapids High School she excelled in debate and graduated with the class of 1980, going on to attend St. Cloud State University. Lisa held many jobs around the country but none that filled her with pride more than being a mother to her two sons and grandmother to her three grandchildren. Lisa was an adventurous soul with a deep connection to nature which she imparted to her sons.
She camped and fished from Baja to The Boundary Waters, floated the rivers of Northern Idaho and explored the remote beaches of Northern California. Gifted with a sharp and curious mind, Lisa was fascinated by science, technology and literature. She had a special love for animals, creating a loving home for countless adopted pets throughout her life. In recent years Lisa found happiness in being a grandmother, caring for her parents and spending time with her friends and siblings. She could often be found enjoying the beach at O’Brien Reservoir with a book and her loyal dog Skylar by her side. Lisa’s boundless energy and light touched everyone she ever came across and will continue to do so in perpetuity.
Lisa is survived by her parents, Arnold and Ilona of Goodland; children, Derek (Rachel) Smith of Chula Vista, Calif., and Matthew Smith of Duluth, Minn.; siblings, Larry (Chris) Lokken of Balsam, Lance (Debbie) Lokken of Goodland, and Lara (Rod) Pelkey of Pengilly; grandchildren, Grady, Anna and Ilona Smith of Chula Vista, Calif., and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arne Lokken, Ellen Lokken, Lillian Lehto and Bill Lehto; her uncles, Bill Lehto and Ed Martin; her aunt, Laura Lehto; and cousin, Jeff Martin.
A visitation will be held followed by a private family memorial.
Lisa loved animals and wished that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ASPCA.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.