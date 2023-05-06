Lisa Jean Polacec
Lisa Jean Polacec, age 57, of Eveleth, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2023, while on vacation in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Lisa Jean Polacec, age 57, of Eveleth, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2023, while on vacation in Charlottesville, Virginia.
She was born August 9, 1965, in International Falls to Allen and Carolyn (Carpenter) Brown. She grew up in the country and loved horses. As a child, she became a skilled equestrian. She was a 1983 graduate of Indus High School. After graduation, she attended Cosmetology School. She worked at the Open Door Salon in International Falls from 1984—1986. She moved to Fayal in 1989 and raised her family and worked part time at Darlene’s Hair Salon. She attended Mesabi Community College. In 2006, she started working at Blue Cross Blue Shield where she worked until the time of her death.
Lisa loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed her time spent with her grandson, Theodore. She traveled extensively across the United States.
She is survived by her parents, Allen and Carolyn Brown of Aurora; children, James Polacec of Fayal, Kevin and Allison Polacec of Britt; grandchild, Theodore Polacec; siblings Brian and Susan Brown of Pennsylvania, Lori and Brad Turk of Eveleth, Renae and Scott Gripp of Fayal; nephew, Cody Kiefat and nieces, Rieta Kiefat, Ellie Gripp, Maggie Gripp, Madeline Brown and Emily Brown.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Edwin Brown, Alice Reister and Edward Reister; maternal grandparents, Walter and Julia Carpenter and her niece, Julia Brown.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Kristoffer McKusky. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service. Burial will be at the Eveleth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
