Linda Rae Dale was born on March 28, 1953, in Virginia, Minn., to Robert and Delores Nevala (Abelson). Linda attended school in Embarrass, Minn., where she met the love of her life, Ronnie Dale. Linda graduated from JFK High School in Babbitt, Minn., and was baptized and confirmed at the Embarrass Evangelical Lutheran Church. Linda and Ronnie were married on Feb. 20, 1971, in Embarrass, where they began their life journey together. While living in Embarrass, Linda and Ronnie had two daughters, Tia and Cari.
Linda enjoyed her job at Four Corners Café where she would greet all customers with her unforgettable smile. In 1985 Linda and Ronnie moved to Warroad, Minn., where she began employment at Reed’s Landing Motel. In 1987 she started working for Marvin Windows. Linda had excellent work ethic, which was shown with determination to succeed. While employed, she earned a Business Microcomputing diploma in 1998 and an AAS degree in Supervisory Management in 2003, with President’s List honors in 2000. After 29 years of service in 2016, Linda retired from her supervisor position at Marvin.
In 2018 Linda and Ronnie decided to become snowbirds and wintered in Parker, Ariz. Linda enjoyed spending time with family, watching her grandchildren play sports, collecting antiques, reading, puzzle books, karaoke, drag racing and happy hour with friends. She was an active member of the Warroad Eagles Auxiliary and supported the Alzheimer’s “Walk to Remember” and the breast cancer “Relay for Life.” Linda and Ronnie enjoyed traveling, which many times included special friends, Chopper and Cindy Roadfeldt and Jack and Gwen Hegstad.
Linda passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ronnie Dale of Warroad; daughters, Tia (Scott) Moyer of Warroad, Cari Hoffman of Warroad; grandchildren: Mikaila of Scottsdale, Keegan of Warroad, Jaron of Warroad, Korbyn (Taylor Moser) of Red Lake Falls, Kanon of Warroad, Jayce of Warroad; first great-grandchild due in November; father, Robert Nevala of Embarrass; brothers, Lyle Nevala of Duluth, Steve Nevala of Chaska; in-laws: Norman (Wanda) Dale, Robert (Laura) Dale, Rodney (Chris) Dale, Gary (Kathy) Dale, Craig (Karen) Dale, Gwen (Craig) Keskitalo, Tammie (Kjell) Lysnes, Wayne (Kathy) Dale; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Delores (Dolly) Nevala; brothers, Bruce and Daryl Nevala; nephew, Travis Nevala and sister-in-law, Deb Plaqemann-Nevala.
A special thank you to the hospice team for the wonderful care they provided, and to Kecia Stroot for officiating the service.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in Embarrass at the Nevala farm, 7731 Hanka Nevala Rd.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.