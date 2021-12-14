Linda Marie Clark, 73, of Chisholm, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, with her family at her side. She was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Feb. 3, 1948, to Godfrey and Evelyn (Cochran) Bussey. Linda grew up in Pool Location and graduated from HIbbing High School in 1966. After high school she moved to Hopkins, Minn., for a little while to live with her favorite aunt, Margaret. She married the love of her life, Keith Clark, on Feb. 22, 1969, at the First Presdyterian Church in Hibbing. They then moved to Chisholm and raised their family.
Linda always took care of everybody and was nothing but giving, caring and generous. She was a great cook and always made sure everybody was fed. Family was everything to her and she loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and beloved dog Lucky. Linda watched the races at the Hibbing Raceway for over 40 years, from her favorite spot at the very top of the grandstands. She loved cruising in the car with Keith, playing Smear every Sunday with Keith, Rich, Alice and her parents, watching hockey and football, and drinking her favorite Dr. Pepper.
Linda is survived by her children: Cherri (Eric Scofield) Clark, and Richard (Amanda) Clark; grandchildren: Tiffani (Greg), Ayden, Brennen, and Kailin Clark; great granddaughter, Ariel Clark; siblings: Richard (Alice) Bussey, Marsha (Jerry) Vajdl, and Rhonda (Dan) Mulner; sister-in-laws: Sandy (Stan) Fesnick, and Kitte Clark; brother-in-law, Bill (Jenny) Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; brothers, George and Robert Bradley; and her niece, Lisa Vajdl.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Colleen Wallis for her phenomenal medical care, and the nurses at the Fairview Infusion Center.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 with viewing starting one hour prior. Close family friend, Carolyn Pohjonen will be officiating. Per the family’s requests, masks are required.
