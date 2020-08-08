Linda Mae Larson, 70, of Eveleth, and formerly of Midway, died Wednesday, Aug.t 5, 2020, in Essentia Health, Virginia Hospital.
She was born Feb. 12, 1950, in Virginia, the daughter of John J. and Mavis J. (Pratt) Krezel, was a 1968 graduate of Gilbert High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Bemidji State University in 1972. Linda was united in marriage to William C. “Bill” Larson on June 24, 1972, in St. Joseph’s Church in Gilbert. They lived in Midway for many years, moving to rural Eveleth in 2013. She was employed as an accountant for Pillsbury Company, spent many years as a stay at home mom, worked for Herbergers in Virginia, and then got her Pharmacy Technician Certification, working for Target and K-Mart. Linda was a member of the Monday Night Bowling League, was the organizer for the GHS Class of ’68 monthly gatherings, was a skillful grocery shopper, and was an excellent baker. She was a caretaker for all in need, and her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and her family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Bill Larson; children, Shari (Paul) Undeland of Grand Rapids, and Chad (Danielle) Larson of Eveleth; mother, Mavis Krezel of Virginia; sister, Colleen (Robert) Finc of Eveleth; grandchildren: Hailey and Abby Undeland and Blake and Brianna Larson; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Krezel.
A Memorial Service for Linda will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug.10, in the United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate.
A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the capacity of the Church is limited to 100 persons at one time. Masks are required. Live Streaming of the service will be available at www.baumanfuneralhome.com beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Click on Linda’s obituary and scroll down to access the video.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home inVirginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
