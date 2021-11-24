Linda Lou Lang, 85, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Hibbing died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.
She was born June 16, 1936, to Norman and Ida (Huotari) Severson in Warroad, Minn. Linda was a graduate of the Hibbing High School class of 1952. On June 15, 1956, Linda was joined in marriage to Ronald Lang until his passing in 2014. They enjoyed many years together, after retirement they settled down in Panama City, Fla., for several years. Linda loved to sew, craft, can, garden and pick berries. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Linda is survived by her children, Roberta Lang, Ingleside, Texas, Jeff (Peggy) Lang, Hibbing, Minn.; siblings: Norma Chalberg, Joyce Wright, Richard (Joyce) Severson, Calvin (Jane) Severson; grandchildren, Samantha (Heath) Crawford and Jessica Oakley; great grandchildren, Allison Lang, Grayson and Gunnar Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; daughter, Debra Lenzen; sisters, Kathleen Severson, Rosalie Jones and Ruth Korsmeyer.
A memorial service will be held noon Friday, Dec. 3, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Private inurnment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.
Linda’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids for the care and compassion they showed over the last four years.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
