Linda Lorraine (Spragg) Hall
March 16, 1951—December 5, 2022
Linda Lorraine (Spragg) Hall, passed away on Dec. 5, 2022.
Linda was born March 16, 1951, in Biwabik, the daughter of Kenneth and Josephine (McRoberts) Spragg. She was a graduate of Biwabik High School, class of 1969, and studied marketing and management at Mesabi Community College.
Linda was a renaissance woman. She was an accomplished artist in many mediums and also worked shoulder to shoulder with men in the mines and drove trucks for Hoover Construction. She and her husband of 10 years, Ken Hall, owned and operated a floral shop, The Greenery in Eveleth, the Craft Collection in Virginia, and sold their artwork at numerous craft festivals. Linda retired from UPS and was a thriving Avon representative. She loved gardening, painting, and diy southwestern style decorating projects.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Kate Hall of Truth or Consequences, N.M., daughter, Sara (Lance) Herndon and granddaughter, Abby of the Twin Cities; sisters: Joan Potter of Gilbert, Patricia (Allen) Neros of Duluth, and Donna Wittkopp of Virginia; sister-in-Law, Cheryl Spragg of Manitowoc, Wis.; aunt, Edna (Eddy) Gulbranson; uncle, Jack Vukovich; and many nieces and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald ‘Jerry’ Spragg; brother-in-law, Leo Potter; and great nephew, James Dass.
The family extends their gratitude to Linda’s friends and neighbors, Jim and Millie Boyer, Rex and Debbie Rowe, and the team at Spectrum Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. with coffee an’ at The American Legion, 227 Chestnut St, Virginia, MN 55792.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
