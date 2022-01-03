Linda Lorraine Adams was the fourth born of Matthew and Dorothy Blaeser on Sept 18, 1947, in Virginia, Minn. She enjoyed following her three older brothers around the town and her days in the halls of Marquette Catholic School with close friends as the tomboy that she was.
In Linda’s Junior year of high school her family relocated to Richfield, MN due to a job promotion for her father. As much as Linda was not in favor of the move, she quickly settled in with a job at a local bakery and as a salesclerk at Southdale in Edina, MN. As fate would have it, in the cities is where she would meet the love of her life.
Larry (Clifford) Adams arrived on the scene in his baby blue, white topped 1957 Chevy. Linda was swept away by the gentlemanly respect shown to her and their love story began. Shortly thereafter on August 27, 1966th they wed and sped off to honeymoon in Ashland, Wis., and Lake Vermillion, Minn. In May 1969 they purchased what would become the home they raised their two children in, created memories with their grandchildren and eventually was Linda’s passing place as the sun was setting on Island Lake in Hibbing, Minn. Their marriage of 55 years was one to be envied and they role-modeled for all to witness sacrificial, unconditional love, mercy and grace. The love legacy they leave for their family is one for the ages.
In 1999 Linda, a trooper’s wife, was recognized as an important asset to Larry’s fulfillment of a celebrated 31 year long career as a MN State Patrol Officer. This would come to be one of Linda’s biggest priorities along with celebrating the milestones of her children and grandchildren’s lives.
Most Sundays were for hosting her parents and various family, watching the MN Vikings game and preparing a home-made, full-course roast dinner for all to savor. Like her father, Linda enjoyed and followed most sports. On sport days, you could find her cheering on the MN Vikings and Twins. She was an avid MN Gopher Football and UMD Bulldog hockey fan and has a closet full of sweatshirts to prove it. If sports weren’t on, the music would and it was turned up for all to hear. She played dj with a wide range of oldies whether it was on the boat, in the car or while playing cards with friends.
Linda and Larry’s life revolved around their children. One of their favorite activities was to load up the kids in the back of their 1930 Model-A and go for an evening ice cream run while listening to the eight-track of Jim Croce. Another favorite activity was going for an evening boat ride cheering on the kids as they took turns water-skiing.
Linda had a laugh like no other. She was quick to share a wise, thought-out, fact-based opinion and offer grace. She knew how to keep the bigger picture in mind. She was known for always being available to answer her phone, to listen non-judgmentally and be encouraging. Her children and grandchildren greatly appreciated the gift of this through the years.
Linda never took for-granted living on a lake for more than 52 years. Sunnie fishing, archery, yard work and gardening along with several years on a bowling league were favorite past times. She was part of the Silica seniors and the crochet club. Over the years, many were gifted with hand-made blankets lovingly croqueted by Linda. Her Hersey-frosted brownie bars and poppy seed bread were sought after, requested and fought over.
Larry and Linda’s immediate family are indebted to several incredible Island Lake neighbors that are the picture-perfect definition of neighborly now and through the pandemic. The family also would like to extend an enormous thank you to the angel-like Fairview Hospice--Hibbing nurses, especially Naomi DeNucci, who cared and comforted Linda and the family so well. A small memorial service will be held for immediate family with a celebration of life to follow in the Summer.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents (Matthew and Dorothy Blaeser of Grand Rapids, MN) and brother (Leroy Blaeser). Survived by her husband, Larry (Clifford) Adams of Silica, two children, Gina (Paul Knutson) Adams of Alexandria, MN and Chris (Missie) Adams of Grand Rapids, MN, three grandchildren, Abagale (Derek) Alexander of West Fargo, ND, Emma and Hannah Adams of Grand Rapids, MN and one great-grandchild, Myles Alexander of West Fargo, ND, brothers Floyd (Dorothy) Blaeser and Michael (Sue) Blaeser of Virginia, MN and sister Susan Bruns of Duluth, MN.
It was Linda’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of a charitable donation to Fairview Hospice--Hibbing, 1101 E 37th St , STE 27, Hibbing, MN 55746.
