Linda Lou Lang, 85, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Hibbing, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.

Services for Linda on Nov. 19 have been canceled.

There will be a memorial service held at noon Friday, Dec. 3, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

