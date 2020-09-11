Linda L. (Gangl) Patterson

Linda Patterson, 71, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

Linda was born Aug. 18, 1949, in Hibbing, to Tom and Bernice (Finken) Gangl. Linda was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk; she was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church and of the bowling league at Stadium Lanes in Nashwauk. Linda was joined in marriage to Terry Patterson in 1973 at the Lawron Presbyterian Church in Lawrence Lake. Linda was a homemaker who liked doing crosswords, camping and fishing and loved spoiling her grandchildren. Christmas was Linda’s favorite time of year. She always went overboard.

Linda is survived by her husband, Terry; sons, Pete (Marie) Patterson, Jon Patterson and Marc (Elizabeth) Patterson; daughter, Dena; mother, Bernice Chellico; brothers, John Gangl, Tom Gangl, Louis Chellico, Mike Gangl, Vince Gangl; sisters, Gina Plaisted, Kim Bailey, Amanda Gangl; stepmother, Anna Gangl; grandchildren, Tim (Stacy) Griesbach, Kelsey (Lance) Gibson, Brody Patterson, Halle Patterson, Nathan Patterson, Elleanore Patterson, Eli Patterson; and a great grandchild, Easton Gibson.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Tom Gangl; step-father, Louie Chellico; sister, Rose Moore; nephew, Aaron Gangl; and niece, Jillian Plaisted.

Father Joseph Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the beginning of Mass at the church.

Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.

