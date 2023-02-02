Linda Kay Williams
After a lengthy illness, Linda Kay Williams, aged 80, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Boundary Waters Care Center. Linda was born to Harold and Hazel Wheeland in Edgar, Nebraska. .
In 1961, Linda met Barry Williams in Lincoln, Nebraska and they married on January 5, 1963. Shortly after the wedding, Linda and Barry moved to Ely, Barry’s hometown. Linda loved her life in Ely. She worked as a waitress at Bridgeman’s and Vertin’s. Linda was an active member of Ely United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Her favorite things were spending time with family, summer vacations to Nebraska, camping trips to Fall Lake, and “treasure hunting” at garage sales. Linda absolutely loved Christmas and everything about Christmas. She had a talent for decorating for the holiday. She also loved sports, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Vikings. She could often be found in the stands at one of her kids, and later her grandchildrens’, sporting events or activities.
Linda, Grandma Linn or GG as she liked to be called, was the warmest and most caring GG in the world. She will be missed dearly and her family will always cherish their stories and time together. We all love you GG with all our hearts. May you find those treasures up in heaven and thank you for your treasures you left behind here.
Linda is survived by her sister Marcia Buresch in Nebraska, son Doug (Rhonda) Williams in Georgia, daughter Michelle Cole in Ely, and Steve (Kristin) Williams in Burnsville. She leaves behind twelve grandchildren: Jessica Cole, Travis Cole, Alicia Cole, Casey Swain, Tyler Williams, Bryan (Tomi) Cole, Dylan (Mallory) Williams, Tanner Williams, Kylie Williams, Kendal Williams and Daisy Williams, along with nine great-grandchildren: Eddie Swapinski, Audrey Swapinski, Brenden Swain, Emery Cole, Cassius Boshey, Corbin Williams, Braxton Swain, Oakley Williams and Magnolia Williams.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, twin brother Lonnie, brother Jack, and her loving husband Barry.
A funeral will be held at the Ely United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
