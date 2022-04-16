Linda Joann Frame, 59, of Sturgeon Township in Angora, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with her husband by her side.
Linda was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Sept. 20, 1962 to Sigurd and Lorraine (Maatta) Snell. She grew up in Hibbing, graduating from Hibbing High School. She also attended Eveleth Vo Tech School. She was united in marriage to Dana Frame on Sept. 20, 1986, at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. She was employed at Kmart in Hibbing and Virginia for 18 years and then as an operations manager at the 1st National Bank in Chisholm, where she worked for 19 years before retiring in 2019.
Linda raced with North Country Mud Racing Association competing locally and throughout Minnesota. She was a fearless driver and competed in the powderpuff and modified classes. She drove the “Foolish Pleasure” Dodge and the “Lunatic” Dodge Dakota in modified. Linda also enjoyed quiet times, raising chickens, watching birds, flower gardening and fishing. Her English Mastiffs were like children and had just recently acquired Stanley. She loved spending time with special friends and family at the cabin at Lake of the Woods. She was a great cook; her signature dishes were lasagna, spaghetti, beef stroganoff, chili and funeral beans.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and brother John Snell.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Dana Frame; sister, Irene (Rich) Auel; sister-in-law, Ingrid (John) Snell, sister-in-law, Leslie Lynch (Allen Schug), sister-in-law Natalie Frame; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
