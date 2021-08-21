Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Linda Jean (Sallila) Dahl went to be with her loving Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the age of 63 years.
She was born on March 25, 1958, in Hibbing, Minn., to Ronald and Jean Sallila. She graduated from the Hibbing High School in 1976 and married her husband Brian, of 40 years in 1981. They went on to have four children. Along with being a homemaker, Linda was a nurse’s aide at Leisure Hills Nursing Home, pursued her passion of antique doll restoration by starting her own business and later worked as a cashier at Walmart in Hibbing. Linda and her husband were grateful to spend her last couple of years of her battle with cancer living in Dunnellon, Fla., (though she was always a true “Ranger” at heart).
Linda was a loving, caring and generous woman. She really knew how to make people laugh with her witty humor. Linda had many hobbies including traveling, antiquing, gardening, crafting, and genealogy. She had a true knack for party planning, especially when it came to her kids’ weddings and grandchildren’s birthday parties. A talented and kind woman, she delighted in making her loved ones happy at gatherings. She loved visiting with family and friends. Her greatest pleasures were her children and grandchildren who truly were the light of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Adam (Alana) Dahl, Alison (Jason) Stanaway, Ashley (Peyton) Servaty; grandchildren, Isabelle, Landon, Paisley, Nora and Maryn; sister Nancie (Al) Bush; as well as numerous other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her loving son, Aaron; parents, Ronald and Jean Sallila; brother, Gregory Sallila; sister-in-law, Christine Sallila.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend as well as a beautiful human being who will be sincerely missed by all of those whose lives she touched.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Heritage Trail Bible Church, 5266 Heritage Trail, Gilbert, MN 55741.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
