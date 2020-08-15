It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Hanson Hill announces that she passed peacefully from her battle with brain cancer on Sunday Aug. 9, 2020, at the Mill Valley Care Center, Bellevue, Iowa at the age of 69.
Linda was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Rush City, Minn., to Eldon and Edna Powell. She grew up in a large family with a sister and four brothers. She graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Highschool, married, and raised two children. After her first marriage, she continued to raise her children in Eveleth, Minn., as a single mother, going on to graduate from Mesabi Range College where she studied business and became a member of Phi Beta Kappa in 1981.
Linda loved serving her community and everyone who knew her loved her. She enjoyed many years as a bartender in multiple establishments in Eveleth and became a professional pool player on the Valley 8-Ball League for the Pour House where she won many local, state, and even a few national awards.
Linda also loved nature and was passionate about cultivating and nurturing plants and flowers. Her home was always filled with beautiful blooming plants, and orchids became her favorite to nurture.
She later remarried on Feb. 15, 2002, to Ronald Hill and shortly thereafter moved to Savanna, Ill., where she continued to excel in her personal passion for art and orchids. She was also a terrific artist and painter. She became a member of the Palisades Art League in Savanna where, again, she won many contests and awards for her gorgeous nature scenes.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ron Hill in Savanna; her daughter, Jacquelin Hanson (Doug Pagliarini) in California; her son, Eric Hanson and granddaughter Mary; her sister, Lorna (John) Fondurulia; and her brothers, Loris Powell, Laird Powell, and Lloyd (Susanne) Powell in Minnesota, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Eldon; and her eldest brother, Larry Powell.
Please join her family and friends in a Celebration of Life and share your fond memories of Linda on main street in Eveleth at Sue's Penalty Box on Saturday Aug. 22, starting at noon.
