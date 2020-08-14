Linda G. Hill, 69, of Savanna, Ill., and formerly of Eveleth, Minn.,, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center, Bellevue, Iowa after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Linda was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Rush City, Minn., the daughter of Eldon and Edna (Johnson) Powell. She graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in Minnesota.
Linda married, raised children, and often worked as a bartender in the Eveleth area. She played pool and participated in the Pour House Team in the Valley 8-Ball League. Life brings about many changes, and after re-entering the single-life, Linda began a relationship with the love of her life. On Feb. 15, 2002, Linda married Ron Hill in Virginia, Minn. Linda treasured her friendship with Ron and they made a great team. Ron’s work brought them to Savanna soon after their marriage.
Linda soon found the Palisades Art League where she could pursue her passion for painting. She was well-known by the area artist community for her many inspiring nature scenes. Linda’s latest endeavor was learning the art of painting portraits. She found peace in raising orchids and staying connected to nature. Linda was a member of Phi Beta Kappa since 1981.
If you knew Linda, you knew a caring and loving friend.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Ron of Savanna; a daughter, Jackie (Doug) Pagliarini; a son, Eric Hanson; a sister, Lorna (John) Fondrulia; three brothers, Loris Powell, Loyd (Suzanne) Powell and Laird Powell; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Larry; and both parents.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the Palisades Art League, Savanna. Family and friends are invited to share in Linda’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
