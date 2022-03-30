Linda Fay Parson of Buhl, Minn., was born March 8, 1941, to Chet and Frances Jackson of International Falls, and passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022.
Linda was loved by all who knew her and she loved everyone she knew with distinction. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world, and each knew they were her favorite.
Linda worked at the Buhl Nursing Home for 27 years in various positions. She gained a love of caring for people, as well as an expertise in loving.
Linda had 3 children. Heidi Parson of International Falls, Minn.; Thomas and Pam Parson of Tower, Minn.; and Carrie and Sean Huffman of Woodinville, Wash. She had eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, who each shared a special bond with their grandmother.
Linda was the life of the party and loved gathering with her family. She recently had a birthday party thrown in Buhl, where she celebrated her 81st birthday with her loved ones. Many lasting smiles were shared that day.
Linda was also a fan of horse races. She enjoyed getting together with her family every year to watch them.
She also looked forward to Tom Parson Sr. dropping off produce from her garden at her home in the summer months.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Heidi Parson; her mother and father, Frances and Chet Jackson; her youngest grandson, Tony Reisinger; great-grandson, David Parson Jr.; her sister, Vivian Roth; son-in-law, Michael Houghton; and her faithful Norwegian Elkhound named Duke.
Linda will be forever missed and thought of fondly by all who loved her.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, at the Zion Lutheran Church: 530 6th St. in International Falls. Visitation will be from 11a.m., with services starting at noon and a luncheon to follow.
