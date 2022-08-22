Linda (Carpenter) Vine

Linda (Carpenter) Vine, age 74, of Hibbing, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Hospital, in Duluth.

She was born in Hibbing on April 22, 1948, the daughter of Clifford and Anna (Mattson) Carpenter. She was a 1966 graduate of Hibbing High School, attended Hibbing Community College, and married Alan Vine on Jan. 25, 1969, in Hibbing.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Vine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries