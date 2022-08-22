Linda (Carpenter) Vine, age 74, of Hibbing, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Hospital, in Duluth.
She was born in Hibbing on April 22, 1948, the daughter of Clifford and Anna (Mattson) Carpenter. She was a 1966 graduate of Hibbing High School, attended Hibbing Community College, and married Alan Vine on Jan. 25, 1969, in Hibbing.
Linda never really left school, as after college she held numerous administrative secretarial positions in the Hibbing Schools. She was the past president, secretary, and treasurer of the local AFSME union and was an active member in the AFSME retiree’s group. Linda was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, and its women’s group. She was an avid traveler, traveling around the world. She loved camping, gardening both inside and out, and taking trips with her girlfriends. She was a competitive board game player and card player and was extremely organized. She was an amazing baker and was well known for her chocolate chip bars. She especially loved her family and spending time with them.
Linda is survived by her husband, Alan; children, Lee Vine of Woodbury, Lynnele (Mike Dase) Vine of Hibbing, and Leslie (Josh) Pokorny of St. Michael; grandchildren: Alyx, Mady, Erin, Jake, Izzy, Morgan, and Miina; siblings: Sharon (Corey) Schloesser of Hibbing, Nancy (James) Dowding of Rapid City, S.D., Duane (Brenda) Carpenter of Hibbing, John (Beth) Carpenter of Hibbing, and Jeanne (Ron) Aumann; sister-in-Law, Linda Carpenter; numerous cherished nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Roger Carpenter and Clifford Carpenter.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. also at the church. Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
