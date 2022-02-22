Linda Carol (Block) Nequette was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 21, 1948, the daughter of Roy Block and Ramona Cloutier. She grew up on the Island and graduated from Mound Senior High School in 1966. She worked at Anchor Hocking in Minneapolis after high school and took many weekend trips to the Iron Range with friends.
Linda loved the Virginia area so much that she moved up from the Twin Cities and never looked back. She worked for a time at the Lenont Peterson Clinic as switchboard operator as well as waitressing for the breakfast crowd at D & S and Sammy’s. She loved to cook and bake and shared that gift with friends and family, especially at Christmas with her wonderful cookie trays.
She loved people and found her calling for caring for children in her home day care. When the need arose, for special occasions she would dress in full clown costume to entertain her kids.
Married for 45 years to the love of her life, Ken and Linda enjoyed celebrating each anniversary with special travel destinations anywhere from Vermont to see beautiful fall colors to local spots along the North Shore.
Above all else Linda loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and is now cradled in his comforting arms for all eternity.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ken; sister, Kathy Toner of New Brighton; brothers, Tim Block of Superior, Wis., and Anthony Block of Watertown, S.D.; sister-in-law, Corinne (Bill) Thompson; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends, including: Will, Wendy and Kate Frederickson, Emily, Mark, and Emma Rudolph and special caregivers Amy and Natalie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mona Block; and brothers, Calvin and Ken Block.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the American Heart Association or donor’s favorite charity.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Midway. Pastor Chris Teien will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church. Spring inurnment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Nequette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
