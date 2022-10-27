Linda Ann Pepelnjak Jarmer passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2022, at the age of 80.
Linda was born on May 2, 1942, to John “Doca” and Rena (Cuppoletti) Pepelnjak in Virginia, Minn. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she went on to study occupational therapy at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn., and served the communities of Virginia and Eveleth, Minn., until her retirement at age 72.
In 1959, she met Michael Gregory Jarmer Sr., and they wed in 1965, going on to have two children, Michael Jarmer Jr. and Paul Jarmer.
Linda dedicated her life to the care and service of others. As an Occupational Therapist, she helped members of her community relearn life skills and regain their independence. As a mother, Linda was a fierce protector of her two sons, Michael and Paul. As a daughter, wife, and sister, Linda was a compassionate caregiver to her parents, Rena and Doca, husband, Mike, and brother, Tom, until the end.
One of her greatest joys was spending time with Family and Friends at her summer home on Lake Esquagama. Linda enjoyed hosting events at her cabin, including an annual Fourth of July celebration for the local community. She spent time each summer reading and tending to her many flowers and herbs.
Linda is survived and deeply missed by her sons, Michael (Brenda) Jarmer Jr. and Paul (Haley) Jarmer; grandson, Michael Jarmer III; nieces, Jayne Pepelnjak, Kelly Finnegan; nephew, John Pepelnjak; grandnephews: Patrick Finnegan, Erin Finnegan, Marko Dewhurst, Jesse Williams, and Doca Pepelnjak; grandnieces, Katy Dewhurst and Isla Pepelnjak; and great-grandnephews: Shea, Keenan, and Landon Finnegan and Logan Williams.
Linda was reunited in Heaven with her parents, Doca and Rena Pepelnjak; husband, Mike Jarmer Sr.; brothers, Bill Pepelnjak and Tom Pepelnjak; niece, Joni (Pepelnjak) Williams; and grandnieces, Stephanie Williams and Annie Finnegan.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
