Linda Ann Pepelnjak Jarmer

Linda Ann Pepelnjak Jarmer passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2022, at the age of 80.

Linda was born on May 2, 1942, to John “Doca” and Rena (Cuppoletti) Pepelnjak in Virginia, Minn. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she went on to study occupational therapy at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn., and served the communities of Virginia and Eveleth, Minn., until her retirement at age 72.

