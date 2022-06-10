Linda A. Gustafson, 78, a longtime, former resident of Brainerd died unexpectedly at her home in Hibbing on May 25, 2022.
Born on Aug. 3, 1943, in Thief River Falls to D. Kendall (Ken) and Lily (Erickson) Gustafson, she was the oldest of their five children.
Linda excelled in school where she set a high standard for her siblings. She graduated in the top ten of her class in 1961 from Lincoln High School in TRF. With a passion for foreign languages, she headed to the University of North Dakota graduating in 1965 with honors, a Phi Beta Kappa key and a Bachelor's Degree with a double major in French and German. She spent the summer between her junior and senior years at UND studying languages at the University of Vienna and traveling around Europe.
After teaching French and German for several years, Linda continued her studies at St. Cloud State University where she received her Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling. She worked as a guidance counselor at Franklin Junior High School in the Brainerd school district for many years. After retirement, she moved to Hibbing to be with her partner of 30 years, Jim Moren.
Linda loved reading, bird watching, flower gardening, word games, watching Jeopardy and spending time with her family. She was passionate about women's rights, Education Minnesota and all things DFL.
Linda is survived by her siblings, Jeff (Rosie) Gustafson of Thief River Falls, Bob (Sarah Hellekson) Gustafson of St. Michael and Kay (Jack) Kraywinkle of Brainerd; as well as her beloved nieces and nephews: Sarah Andrade, Karl (Becky) Kraywinkle, Matt Gustafson, Ann (Nick)Tunheim, Erika (Brian) Totman and Lily Gustafson. Additionally, she is survived by Jim Moren's children: Glen (Kris) Moren, Wayne (Val) Moren, Bruce (Patty) Moren, Kenneth Moren, Julie Danielson (Scott), Kari Olson (Adam Tronnes) and their families.
She also leaves behind dear friends and former Brainerd educators including Dorothy Paskvan and her “Games Group”: Elsie Husom, Mary Mangini, Jan Mathieu, Karen Ogdahl, Melody Schulte and Barb Stokke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Gustafson; and her loving significant other, Jim Moren.
Linda was laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls on June 3rd.
A memorial service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Brainerd on Saturday, July 16th at 1 p.m.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at church.
God bless her memory.
