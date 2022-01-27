Lillian Winifred (Crandall) Maki, 93, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
She was born in Menahga, Minn., on Nov. 11, 1928, to Will and Florence (Bennett) Crandall. Lillian grew up and went to school in the Menahga area and moved to Hibbing in 1951 after marrying LaVern Olson. She raised her family in Hibbing and was known in the area from her work at Hibbing Taxi where she was a dispatcher for over thirty years. Lillian loved to bake, cook and crochet as she made afghans for many of her family members. She played darts in Hibbing leagues until she was in her 80's and loved listening to music, dancing, doing puzzles and playing yahtzee. She enjoyed having a good time with friends and family. Lillian was known for her pasty making and people could not get enough of them as she practically gave them away and ran out every year. She was a mom, grandma, great and great-great grandmother.
Lillian is survived by her children: Dennis (Sharen) Olson, Darrell (Mary) Olson, Darwin (Wanda) Olson, Diane (Greg) Sater, LaVerne Olson, Tom Olson, Rick Olson and Pamela (Dana) Anderson; 25 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lavern Olson; and second husband, Ray Maki; and children, Roger Olson and Raynee (Maki) Leppi; great granddaughter Crystal Mershon; and her 12 siblings.
A graveside service will take place in the spring.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhobbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
