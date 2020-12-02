Lillian Susan Ahlstrand, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Edgewood Brainerd.
Lillian was born to Waino and Saina (Rosenlof) Aho on Dec. 9, 1934 in Brantwood, Wis. She married William Ahlstrand on Feb. 17, 1951 in Ely, Minn., and together they had three children, Yvonne (David) Trugman, William Jr, and Maralee (Paul) Gazelka. They were married for 69 years and blessed with 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was a member of Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. Lillian was also a registered nurse in Viriginia, Minn., for over 25 years. She loved sewing, crocheting, reading, baking, cooking, and canning.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. at Heritage Assemblies of God in Baxter, Minn., and visitation will take place one hour prior.
Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Baxter. www.brenny.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.