Lillian Susan Ahlstrand, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Edgewood Brainerd.

Lillian was born to Waino and Saina (Rosenlof) Aho on Dec. 9, 1934 in Brantwood, Wis. She married William Ahlstrand on Feb. 17, 1951 in Ely, Minn., and together they had three children, Yvonne (David) Trugman, William Jr, and Maralee (Paul) Gazelka. They were married for 69 years and blessed with 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was a member of Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. Lillian was also a registered nurse in Viriginia, Minn., for over 25 years. She loved sewing, crocheting, reading, baking, cooking, and canning.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. at Heritage Assemblies of God in Baxter, Minn., and visitation will take place one hour prior.

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Baxter.

