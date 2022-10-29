Lillian S. Basarich

Lillian S. Basarich, 93, peacefully passed away Oct. 13, 2022, in Hibbing with her daughter Susan by her side.

Born in the family farm’s log home in Linden Grove, Minn., to John Karl and Hulda Sandberg, Lillian grew up in Nashwauk where she considered all to be her Nashwauk relatives.

