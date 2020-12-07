Lillian (Auntie P.) Phyllis Carpenter-Newberg passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

She was born in 1935 to Leon and Blanche Carpenter.

Lillian is survived by her sister, Beverly Coleman; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bruce, Robert, Arden; and sister, Gerry. She resided at her nephew Alan's home in Hibbing. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery sometime in the spring.

Cards may be sent to 3901 7th Ave. W., Hibbing MN 55746

