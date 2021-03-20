Lillian Myrum, 88, longtime resident of Keewatin, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
She was born June 1, 1932, to Julius and Mable (Bakken) Olson in Oklee, Minn. She was united in marriage with Selmer Myrum on Oct. 9, 1949.
Lillian enjoyed sewing, reupholstering, wreath-making with Marilyn, playing cards, camping, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.
On Dec. 16, 2020, Lillian entered home hospice care. During this time, friends and family were able to spend three more months of laughs, conversation, and good-byes.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Erin (Paul) Van Beek, Winona, Minn., Robyn (Liz Alexander) Myrum, North Pole, Alaska, and Craig (Lauren) Myrum, Baltimore, Md.; two great grandchildren, Preston and Elliana Van Beek; sisters-in-law, Jeanette, Bonnie and Susan; daughter-in-law, Andrene Myrum; and many nieces, nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, including Jayson, Rachel, Jeff, Austen, Aislynn, Brooke, and Tory who were very dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Selmer; parents; son, Clayton; brothers, Don, Robert and Milton; and nephew, Greg Olson.
Thank you to Itasca Hospice for your support and special thanks to Kathy Swick, Connie Olson, Heather Anderson, and Linda Myrum for providing 24/7 care for her in her final months.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Pastor Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
