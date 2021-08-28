Lillian May Krause, 97, died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Dells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dell Rapids, S.D.
She was born in Elcho, Wis., on May 28, 1923 to Ernest and Merlinda Knoke. Lillian was united in marriage to Gilbert Albert Krause on Feb. 10, 1945, in Wild Rose, Wis. Gilbert and Lillian made their home in Hibbing, Minn., where she worked as a Registered Nurse in the Hibbing General Hospital and the Adams Clinic. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Krause of Frisco, Texas, and Kristine (Lance) Dusing of Dell Rapids, S.D.; two sons, Dan (Bete) Krause of Los Angeles, Calif., and Dr. Kevin (Tamara) Krause of Hibbing; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Wallace Krause of Fond du Lac, Wis.; and a brother, Calvin Knoke of Knoxville, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Krause; a son, Major David Krause, USMC; and an infant son, Mark Krause; her parents; and three sisters, Ruth Sternberg, Arline Bolz and Evelyn Kullerstrand.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing, Minn. Pastor Tim Yearyean will officiate the service.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow services at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations are preferred, in Lillian's honor, to the Grace Lutheran Church, 4010 9th Ave West, Hibbing, MN 55746.
