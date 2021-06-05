Lillian Mae Pauna Olivanti

Lillian Mae Pauna Olivanti, passed away in Colorado May 4, 2021.

She loved daisies, the cabin, her family and husband, Bobby O, (Robert Olivanti, Virginia, MN) who preceded her in death.

Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate a private service.

