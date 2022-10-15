Lillian Irene Linnea Angelo entered Heaven on October 6, 2022, her vision and hearing restored, and reuniting with those who preceded her in death: her husband, Albert Joseph Angelo; parents, Fannie and Richard Niemi; siblings, Eleanor, Arthur, Ben, Helen, Martha; nephews, niece, and friends.
Lil was born at home on May 12, 1922 in Embarrass, Minn., (coldest spot in the nation!) and was proud to be 100% Finnish. She spoke only Finn until she entered first grade and retained her bilingual skills throughout her lifetime. She was the last surviving member of her graduating class of 1940. She was a “lunch lady” for the Mountain Iron Schools for 29 years, a Girl Scout leader, member of Messiah Lutheran Church, DAV, and Legion Auxiliary, and volunteer at St. Michael’s Care Home. She was a world traveler, fast walker, crypto quiz solver, photographer, quilter, sauna taker, great cook, good dresser and lipstick wearer! Above all, she was optimistic, accepting, and adaptable. She had SISU!
Lil will be greatly missed by her daughters, Patricia Blake and Barbara Angelo; sons-in-law, Ronald Blake and Butch Blawd; grandchildren, Christine Granlund, Paul (Amy) Grigal, Steve (Christy) Boho, Megan Grigal; great grandsons, Ryan, Kyle, Kazimer, Nico, Gabe; great granddaughter, Kelsey; great-great granddaughter, Maya; sister-in-law, Joyce Niemi; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Many thanks to Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minn., and the HealthPartners Hospice team, especially Kim, Nikki, Sharon, Brenton, and Pastor Phyllis who assisted in continuing her quality of life. She lived till she died!
Lil will be cremated and join her husband at Calvary Cemetery, Virginia, Minn. As Lil loved to provide a good meal to others, memorials preferred to a local food shelf or Second Harvest.
Neptune Society-Golden Valley, MN
