Leston David Smith

December 29, 1950 — June 20, 2022

Leston David Smith, 71, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully in his home on June 20, 2022.

Leston was born in Hibbing on Dec. 29, 1950, to Mary Frances and Leston David Smith.

Les was a cherished father and grandfather, and the most loyal friend. He found joy in routine, riding his Harley Davidson, and watching far too much CNN. He deeply enjoyed shooting the

breeze, betting on sports events with his son-in-law and playing “Words with Friends” with his

lifelong friend, Tony Zubich. Les had an infectious, dimpled smile and never met a stranger. He

was honest to a fault and brought many eye rolls, smiles, and laughs to those who loved him

most. Les loved the sun on his face and spent the last eight years making frequent trips to

North Carolina to see his family, often frequenting the places that he grew up loving, such as

the beach and Lake Norman. Les was happiest with a coffee in his hand, a plate full of food

sitting in front of him, or with Van Morrison blaring in his headphones. He enjoyed dancing to

“Tenth Avenue Freeze Out” with his grandson, Leo, and spent the last days of his life smiling at

his newest granddaughter, Gigi.

Les often verbalized that his greatest life accomplishment was the role he played in creating his

daughter and his grandchildren. We will constantly strive to honor his life through living ours to

the fullest and continuing to playfully pick on one another whenever possible.

Les is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Ryan) Goetzinger and two young grandchildren, Leo

Leston and Gigi. He is also survived by the mother of his daughter, Julie Brownell, and his two

brothers, Rick (Carla) and Jeff (Eileen) Egge.

Les was preceded in death by his mother, Mary “Fran” Egge, father, Leston Smith, step-father

Richard Egge and his beloved sisters Karen, Sherry, and Sandy.

Les requested that no formal service take place upon his passing. His ashes will be spread in

North Carolina at Holden Beach in a family celebration of his life this fall.

