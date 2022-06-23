Leston David Smith Jun 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leston David SmithDecember 29, 1950 — June 20, 2022Leston David Smith, 71, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully in his home on June 20, 2022.Leston was born in Hibbing on Dec. 29, 1950, to Mary Frances and Leston David Smith.Les was a cherished father and grandfather, and the most loyal friend. He found joy in routine, riding his Harley Davidson, and watching far too much CNN. He deeply enjoyed shooting thebreeze, betting on sports events with his son-in-law and playing “Words with Friends” with hislifelong friend, Tony Zubich. Les had an infectious, dimpled smile and never met a stranger. Hewas honest to a fault and brought many eye rolls, smiles, and laughs to those who loved himmost. Les loved the sun on his face and spent the last eight years making frequent trips toNorth Carolina to see his family, often frequenting the places that he grew up loving, such asthe beach and Lake Norman. Les was happiest with a coffee in his hand, a plate full of foodsitting in front of him, or with Van Morrison blaring in his headphones. He enjoyed dancing to“Tenth Avenue Freeze Out” with his grandson, Leo, and spent the last days of his life smiling athis newest granddaughter, Gigi.Les often verbalized that his greatest life accomplishment was the role he played in creating hisdaughter and his grandchildren. We will constantly strive to honor his life through living ours tothe fullest and continuing to playfully pick on one another whenever possible.Les is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Ryan) Goetzinger and two young grandchildren, LeoLeston and Gigi. He is also survived by the mother of his daughter, Julie Brownell, and his twobrothers, Rick (Carla) and Jeff (Eileen) Egge.Les was preceded in death by his mother, Mary “Fran” Egge, father, Leston Smith, step-fatherRichard Egge and his beloved sisters Karen, Sherry, and Sandy.Les requested that no formal service take place upon his passing. His ashes will be spread inNorth Carolina at Holden Beach in a family celebration of his life this fall.To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com. To plant a tree in memory of Leston Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Tayler Jordan Johnson Jay Lehman Joseph Frank Hiti Barbara Jean Saarela LeRoy Robert Sausman Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
