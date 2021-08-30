Lester Warren Rablin

Lester Warren Rablin passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 4, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at First Baptist Church, Cook, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lester Rablin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries