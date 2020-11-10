With sadness, Lester Warren Rablin passed away, after a brief illness, on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Lester was born on Aug. 13, 1937, in a logging camp near the Rat Root River in Koochiching County, Minn. He was the ninth of fourteen children born to LeRoy and Gertrude Rablin. After a tragic logging accident where his brother, Jack, was killed, the Rablin family moved to Buyck where Lester grew up.
As a young boy he enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He loved the outdoors both for its necessity and the enjoyment it brought him. As a young boy he attended Sunday school at the Crane Lake Chapel. Lester also attended Buyck Elementary School where he excelled in reading and math. He was a dock boy and then a fishing guide on Crane Lake and Lac La Croix before the BWCAW was designated as a protected wilderness. As a young teenager, Les worked with his father at Berg’s sawmill and at the VRT filling coolers for Al Daniels. He was the first of the Rablin children to graduate from high school, Orr class of 1955. Lester married Helen Marsyla on August 3rd, 1957, and they had four children, Shelly, Mark, Kimberly and Shana.
In 1955, Lester joined the Navy. During his 20-year military career, he served on the intelligence staff with the 7th Fleet on the USS Oklahoma City. He was stationed in Alaska, Taipei, Taiwan, the Philippines, Yokosuka, Japan, Hong Kong, Okinawa, NSA in Baltimore, Maryland and Maine. He was stationed in Guantanamo Bay during the overthrow of the Cuban dictator, Batista. Also, he was an all Navy Pro-Bowler and while in Taiwan taught the Taiwanese how to bowl and dress lanes.
He had top security clearance as Chief Senior Communication Technician as he spoke fluent Chinese. Lester’s assignment was to decode and intercept communications during the Vietnam War. He received numerous honors and medals during his time of service. He retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer from his last duty station at Winter Harbor, Maine, on June 14, 1974. Lester was very proud of his military service.
Upon Lester's retirement from the Navy, he was employed at Chase Lumber in Cook as a sawyer. This was dangerous work and Lester was thankful that he never lost any fingers or worse during this employment. He continued his love of bowling and participated in various bowling leagues in Virginia. Lester enjoyed cooking, canning, and was very proud of his well-tended vegetable garden. Les loved to garden and promised each year to cut back, but each year it seemed that garden got just a little bit bigger. He loved picking blueberries, plums, chokeberries, and got proficient at making jam and jelly.
He is also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook. It was here that on June 29th, 1991, Les married Colleen Kay Nelson, who he had met a few years earlier. This past year, they celebrated 29 years of marriage. For those of us who mourn the loss of this beautiful human being his spirit will always live in our hearts and minds.
Lester was an avid Minnesota sports fan and especially enjoyed the Twins and was a loyal fan of the Vikings. In fact, he and Colleen watched the Vikings beat the Packers on November 1st, the last day before his health rapidly declined. He was so happy the Vikings won.
Thankfully, Les became good friends with Bill W. and Dr. Bob. He then had a mission in life to help as many people as possible to find sobriety. He shared his deep faith in God and strongly believed everyone could have a happy and joyous life. After a massive stroke in 1999, which left him somewhat disabled, he continued to share the message of hope offered by a fellowship that saved his life. On Jan. 2, 2021, Les will have 39 years of continued sobriety. Blessed be his memory and every person that he touched during his earthly life.
Lester is survived by his wife of 29 years, Colleen; children: Shelly (Brian) Hanson, Mark Rablin, Kimberly (John) Driskell, and Shana (Ray) Driskell, Douglas (Nancy) Koski and Jerry (Jessica) Koski. Lester will also be missed by his grandchildren: Erik (Sara) Hanson, Ryan (Arely) Hanson, Madena Hanson, RB Stevenson, Mandy (Tim) Kuelker, Alisha (Ray) Clements, Donny (Amanda) Rablin, Deidre (Aaron) Swanson, Stephanie Driskell, Christa Harris, Alicia Koski, Marisa (Derrell) Windom, Zachary and Elsie Koski, Tyler (Julie) Koski, Jake, Siiri and Senja Koski, Megan, Kyle and Riley Schmitz. He will be missed by a younger generation of great-grandchildren: Christian, Alex, Dakota, Brianna, and Kaitlyn Kuelker, Lucas and Robine Stevenson, Logan and Wyatt Clements, Eva, Evan and Ethan Hanson, Beck and Atlas Hanson, Peyton and Brady Swanson, Jamison, CoraLee and Jackson Koski.
He is also survived by a sister, Patt Sokoloski; and brother, Wayne Rablin; nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Les is also survived by Helen (Marsyla) Niemi and Roger. He is already missed by his constant companion, Beauty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Robert, Marjorie, Frances, Fern, Sylvia, Jack, Harvey, James, Richard, Jessie, and Vivian. His companions, Huk, Max, Duster Cooper and beloved Sammy.
The family of Les would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff in the St. Luke’s ICU in Duluth for their constant compassion and superb care during Les’ brief stay and Dr. Elleby and wonderful nursing staff at the Cook ER.
Private family services with full military honors will be held for Lester with interment following at Forest Home Cemetery in Buyck.
A memorial service will be held in the spring or summer for family and his many friends.
Donations can be directed to Wounded Warriors, family, or a charity of your choice.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.