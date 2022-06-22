Leslie Robert Wiedenhoft

Leslie “Les” Robert Wiedenhoft, 78, of Gilbert passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home.
He was born on March 29, 1944, in Eveleth to Arthur and Alyce Wiedenhoft. Les attended schools in Virginia and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School. He worked as a train operator for LTV Mining Company.
Les married Conchetta “Connie” Devereux on Feb. 16, 1991. He loved spending time with all his family and was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He also loved helping people whenever they needed him. He and his wife, Connie enjoyed the time they spent at their cabin and traveling in the RV.
Les was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was also a member of the National Rifle Association and Virginia Pistol Club. He loved reading all his fishing and hunting magazines and was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors. He spent many hours walking and playing with his Boston Terrier dog, Abby.
Les spent enjoyable times with his special nephew, Brad Sandnas hunting and fishing. Through his serious health problems over the years, he never complained and always wanted to help others despite his failing health. Les will continue to be loved and missed by his family, friends and all you knew him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Conchetta “Connie”; daughters, Leslie (Brad) Kleeb of Bemidji, Lisa Shaw (finance’, Drew Schleicher) of Lake Vermilion, Molly Wiedenhoft of Biwabik; and son, Charles Wiedenhoft of California; sister, Diane Malander of Duluth; brother, Arthur (Marilyn) Wiedenhoft of Grand Rapids; step-children, Julie (Phil) Herbst of Prior Lake and Thomas (Michelle) Devereux of Carver; grandchildren, Lindsay Sikora, Eric Sikora, Katie Lempola, Megan Lee, Rachel Gjovik; step-grandchildren, Zachary Herbst, Kaytlyn Herbst, Michael Herbst, Logan Devereux, Drew Devereux, Raleigh Kleeb and Britton Kleeb; great-grandchildren, Audrey Lempola, Emmett Lempola and Demi Gjovik and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jane Roberts.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Gilbert. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will be in Gilbert Cemetery.
