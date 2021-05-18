Leslie Frank Holappa, 68, of Embarrass, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary's in Duluth.
He was born March 19, 1953, in Virginia to Edwin and Dorothy (Koski) Holappa. He worked at Pepsi for 41 years, retiring in 2016. Leslie was a volunteer at Essential Health, 3rd Floor Care Center. He loved fishing, music, and car shows, especially ones with old cars and Fords. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him great joy.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Candace Holappa; three children, Shelley (Mark) Curtiss, Kari (Dennis) Beaulieu, and Leslie “L.J.” Holappa; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
A Memorial service for Leslie will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. Pastor Brian Birk will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
