LeRoy Robert Sausman

LeRoy was born on April 14, 1951, to Donald and Ester Sausman in Hermantown, Minn. LeRoy passed at St. Mary's Medical Center on June 11, 2022.
LeRoy grew up in Duluth and graduated from Duluth Central High School in Duluth. Leroy moved to Gilbert after marrying Linda Roderick where he spent the rest of his life. LeRoy is Retired from LTV Mining and CN Railroad.
After retirement he enjoyed traveling to go visit his son in Florida and grandchildren. He took much joy in riding his Harley Davison and four wheeling. LeRoy was a very kind and generous man. He would help anyone if he knew them or not.
LeRoy is survived by his son, Robert Sausman, (Rennee Sausman) and daughter, Tammy Klomps, (Nicole Willoughby). His grandchildren: Brooke Freer, (Ryan Freer), Stephanie Canterberry), Bre Sausman, Joshua Sausman, Robyn Steele, Gauge Willoughby, Alex Sausman and Ethan Klomps. His brothers and sisters: Earl Sausman, (Nancy Sausman), Bruce Bennett, (Claudia Bennett), Gary Bennett (Judy Bennett), and Linda Salo. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
LeRoy was preceded by his wife, Linda Roderick (Sausman). His parents, Donald Sausman, Ester Sausman, and Dorothy Sausman. His brothers, Willian Sausman and Donald Sausman Jr.
There will be a Celebration of Life for LeRoy Sunday June 19, at 2 p.m. at the Alibi Bar in Gilbert. Please come and bring your stories to share in this Celebration.
To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Sausman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
