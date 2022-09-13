After many days of being surrounded by family and friends, Leroy “Putsy” Anderson, age 77, crossed over to his lake house in the sky on September 8, 2022. Born November 7, 1944 in Virginia, MN, Putsy made lifelong friends on the South Side before finding his true home on Lake Vermilion in Tower, MN.
Putsy was a proud Navy Veteran, who served aboard the Bryce Canyon during Vietnam, and spent his career as a control room operator at US Steel Minntac.
Many people have been touched by his kind heart, unforgettable wit, generous spirit, and “charming” disposition. Putsy was a simple man who loved polka, woodworking, and spending time behind the wheel of the boat where he patiently taught many people to waterski over the years. He so enjoyed the life he created, where his friends and family always knew that they could stop by for a sauna or conversation by the lake, if not first put to work chopping wood!
Putsy loved his family above anything. He also created an extended chosen family including neighbors and local friends who helped one another with projects, shared meals, and trips to the casino, where he would often joke that he “could just drive by and throw his money out the window.”
He is survived by his dog, Dottie, his chosen daughter, Chris “Chrissy” Mish (Brett Gibson), grandchildren, Cason and Lyla Gibson, his sister, Barb Downing (Tom), and brothers Rodney Anderson (MaryAnn), Warren Anderson (JoAnn) and many very special nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gustav “Chub” and Ethel Anderson, his brother, Ed Anderson, and his beloved dogs, Cuddles and Rosie.
Special Thanks to St Croix Hospice and to the Estates at Greeley for providing care and compassion in the final months of Putsy’s life.
Putsy would be most comfortable in his favorite flannels, so, if so inclined, please dress comfortably in a flannel shirt to the celebration of life. If you have any pictures of Putsy or with Putsy, please bring a copy to create a memory board at the celebration of life.
Celebration of life will take place at Landmark Funeral Home on October 15 at 11 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.