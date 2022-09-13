Leroy ‘Putsy’ Anderson

After many days of being surrounded by family and friends, Leroy “Putsy” Anderson, age 77, crossed over to his lake house in the sky on September 8, 2022. Born November 7, 1944 in Virginia, MN, Putsy made lifelong friends on the South Side before finding his true home on Lake Vermilion in Tower, MN.

Putsy was a proud Navy Veteran, who served aboard the Bryce Canyon during Vietnam, and spent his career as a control room operator at US Steel Minntac.

