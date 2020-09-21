LeRoy Henry Murphy was born in Stafford County, Kan., on Sept. 28, 1923, to Otis Y. And Edrie J. (Bagley) Murphy. He passed from his home in Hibbing, Minn., into the joy of his eternal rest on Sept. 19, 2020.
After graduating from Stafford High School in 1941, he went to work at a grocery store in Dodge City, Kan., and one year later married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Reiter, on Sept. 20, 1942. Together they raised four children: Norman (Betty) Murphy, Trinity, Texas, Carol (Stacy) Sikes, Hibbing, Marilyn (Allen) Keller, Esko, Minn., and Jean Murphy Crowder, Edmond, Okla. They also had a foster daughter, Liz (Peter) Anderson, Brownfield, Texas. Following Patricia’s death in January 1987, LeRoy married Mildred Haws on April 2, 1988. They shared 20 years of marriage before Mildred’s death in November 2008.
LeRoy received his A.A. degree from Freed Hardeman College in Henderson, Tenn., in 1947, then returned to Kansas to begin his service in ministry. He preached for congregations of the Church of Christ in Lyons, Kan., Booker, Texas, Denver, Colo., and Wellington, Kan., before moving to Chisholm in 1961, where he served in both Chisholm and Hibbing until his retirement. During the time ministering in Chisholm and Hibbing, LeRoy had a daily five-minute radio program on the Hibbing radio station for 19 years.
“Pop” never outlived his love of the farmland where he grew up. He maintained large vegetable and flower gardens until he was no longer able to do so, and was recognized as a Master Gardener. Other areas of major interest to him were Christian education and camping. LeRoy served on both the Advisory and Honor boards of York College in York, Neb., where all four of his children attended college. He was involved in Christian youth camps in Colorado and Kansas, and was a founding board member for Flaming Pine Youth Camp in Togo, Minn., which he served as board president and business manager for many years.
He is survived by all four children; grandchildren, Matt, Micah, Emily, Carey, Casey, Mark, Brian, Catherine, Christopher; and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and his church and camp families.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Otis Yale Murphy, Jr., James Darrel Murphy; wife, Patricia; and wife, Mildred.
A celebration of LeRoy’s life will be held at the Hibbing Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. for family, local church members and invited friends. Due to COVID restrictions, the number of people at this service is restricted and a lunch will not be served.
There will be a visitation period one hour prior to the service for other people who would like to pay their respects. A memorial for additional friends will be held at a Twin Cities location, time and date to be determined.
He will be interred beside his wife, Patricia, in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials are preferred to York College or Flaming Pine Youth Camp. The family would like to thank the staff of Range Fairview Hospice for their compassionate care during LeRoy’s final months.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
