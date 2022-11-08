LeRoy Cecil Holmes, 88, of Soudan, Minn., died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Cardigan Ridge Senior Living in Little Canada, Minn.
LeRoy was born June 18, 1934, in Embarrass, Minn., son of Oscar and Ida Sundeen. He grew up and attended school in Tower-Soudan, graduating from high school in 1952. He then worked as an apprentice electrician with Oliver Mining company for a year, and proceeded into the Air Force in May 1953, and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in April 1961. From there he went to Pre-seminary study at both Gustavus and Augsburg, then attending Northwestern-Luther from 1961-1964. He was ordained at Gustavus Adolphus on June 6, 1964. Churches served in ministry were Embarrass-Pike Lutheran, Gethsemane Lutheran (Virginia, MN), Mount Carmel (St. Paul), and Trinity Parish (North Dakota) from 1964 to 1996. In addition, he served multiple congregations as Interim from 1996-2010.
His interests included fishing, woodworking, hunting, camping and he was an active member of the Tower Soudan Historical Society in retirement.
He is survived by his daughters: Dori Holmes Skramsted (David), Karleen Wildes, and Lisa Ledman (David); grandchildren: Jason Eggers (Lindsey), Joshua Eggers, Kristi Ledman, Justin Ledman, Alec Wildes, and Matthew Wildes (Maggie); and five great-grandchildren.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Katheen Dorian (Tuominen) Holmes.
A memorial celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower. Pastor Liz Cheney will officiate. Lunch will be provided after the service. A graveside service with full military honors will be held in the Lakeview Cemetery sometime in the summer of 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association are preferred. Link: alz.org\donate
Family services provided by Range Funeral Home, Virginia, Minnesota. To share personal remembrances of LeRoy online, please see Link: LeRoy Holmes obituary or visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
