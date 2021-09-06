Leota Mae Carlson, 84, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at The Emeralds Nursing Home in Grand Rapids.
Leota was born Oct. 26, 1936 to Harold and Zelna (Henifin) Crawford in Spencer, Neb. She grew up on a farm near Swanville, Minn., and attended Swanville High School. On Oct. 15, 1956, Leota was united in marriage to Cyrus Carlson. The couple raised their family in central and northern Minnesota.
Leota attended Itasca Bible Church as well as Grace and Truth Bible Church in Virginia, Minn.
Leota cherished time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing,
berry picking and gardening. She was artistic and did oil paintings, ceramics, and quilting.
Survivors include her four children: Debra Carlson of Virginia, Rockie Carlson of Hibbing, Jackie Browen of Grand Rapids, and Sandy (Al) Plemel of Maple Grove; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonita (James) Zarns of Isanti; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus; a son, Randy Carlson; two brothers: TY and Les Crawford; and her parents.
Funeral service for Leota will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Itasca Bible Church in Grand Rapids with Pastor Shawn Laughlin officiating.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church with a luncheon immediately following the service.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
