Leora Lee Lahti passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2021, at age 89.
She was born in Fairmont City, Minn., and graduated from Deer River High School, Deer River, Minn. She worked at the Kelly Lake Post Office from 1956 including serving as Postmaster from 1970 to 1981. When Leora (Lee) retired, she and Dale traveled across the United States and lived in Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dale A. Lahti; her five children, Alan (Consuelo), Cynthia, Jeannine (Larry), Matt (Kim), and Guy (Carma); nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren will miss her terribly.
A celebration of Lee’s life is being planned for a future date.
Condolences can be sent to Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services, 398 E. Old West Highway, Apache Junction, AZ 85119; and memorials (in lieu of flowers) can be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
