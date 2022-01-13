Leone Elma Kendrick
June 26, 1947 — January 8, 2022
Leone Elma Kendrick died peacefully at home with her husband at her side on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Leone Kendrick was born to Oiva and Irene (Niemi) Saukko on June 26, 1947 in Virginia, Minn., attended Eveleth Schools and graduated as a member of the Honor Society in 1965. After graduation, she attended Duluth School of Cosmetology in 1966. On October 21, 1967, she married Millard Kendrick and started a family soon thereafter. In 1972 the family moved to their present home in Pike Sandy where she opened Leone’s Beauty Shop in the home, which she would run for many years. Along with running the shop and taking such loving care of her family, her many talents would become apparent to anyone that knew her. She played the piano, autoharp and a bit of the accordion and would perform and sing many of the songs she wrote, toting her keyboard, autoharp and her 100+ pound amplifier. She would perform at various venues and was many times the special music at the VRMC Nursing Home and Sand Lake Chapel. She was also known for her LEK Kreations custom-crafted teddy bears. When her brother Larry moved from the area, she managed the Tower Cafe for a short time, then moved on to managing the Plaza Beauty Supply and keeping up with the area beauticians on delivery days. She was then presented the opportunity to manage the VRMC beauty shop which she managed for 15 years until her retirement all while continuing to take care of her most loyal customers and family at Leone’s Beauty Shop. During her time at VRMC she also became the Area Supervisor for the Look Good Feel Better program which provided wigs and other services for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Leone was a member of the Sand Lake Chapel where, for many years, she was a Sunday School teacher, cherishing every moment. She loved the outdoors, making many new walking trails on their property, decorating them with many old tea pots and cups or whatever suited her fancy, making the trails a true delight to walk through. She made sure to teach the grandchildren how to trim small trees and bushes and had multiple pruning tools for them. Off to the trails they would go. Many times after the grandchildren left for home, she would sit and write them letters and cards and mail them out so they would get their own mail. Sometimes they would even get notes on birch bark. She loved tending her flowerbeds and adding hanging flowers all around the yard. Many times after hours of mowing and decorating the trails and watering all the flowers, she would retire to her beloved screen house to relax, sip tea and survey the fruits of her labor. Her smiles and loving and caring ways will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Leone is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Millard: her son, Chris (Kelly) Kendrick; and her daughter, Julie (Mike Koskovich) Kendrick. She was a loving and proud grandmother of four grandchildren: Josh (Sam Langseth) Kendrick, Gage (Hannah Davich) Koskovich, Jared Kendrick and Aubrey Koskovich. She is also survived by her sister, Anni (Mike) Knutson; sister-in-law, Jane Saukko; and former sister-in-law, Shelley (Pat Grahek) Saukko; along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews-all of whom she held close to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oiva and Irene Saukko; mother-in-law, Genevieve Klancher; and brothers, Larry Saukko and Richard Saukko.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
