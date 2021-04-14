Leonard Trevena, 85, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
He was born in Chisholm on Dec. 24, 1935, to Raymond and Irene Trevena. He attended the Chisholm schools and worked in the local mining industry at Oliver Iron Mining and the Sherman Mine. Len joined and was honorably discharged from the National Guard of Minnesota. He was a former resident of Chisholm, Balkan, Eveleth, Hibbing and Leesburg, Fla. Len enjoyed the seasonal passes to Disney World, yearly trips to Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry, traveling, working out with weights, conversations with friends near and far, working the farm in Balkan, taking care of his family including his mom and dad, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Len is survived by his children: Diane, Tom, Debbie and Ted; grandchildren, Jacob, Mandi and Jarod; great-grandchildren: Kaelen, Maia, Annarose and one on the way; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel; son, Tim; parents; two brothers, Robert and Clifford.
Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com
