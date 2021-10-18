Leonard Lubarski, 83, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in North Star Manor, Warren, Minn., with his family by his side.
Leonard Francis was born on March 7, 1938, in Wright Township, Marshall County, Minn., to Florian “Floyd” and Agnes (Nadolski) Lubarski. He and his three siblings were raised on the family farm. From a young age, Leonard was skilled in operating machinery — he leveraged this into a 49-year career operating heavy equipment. He lived nearly 40 years in Embarrass, Minn., marrying Shirley Gentilini on Oct. 3, 1981. After Shirley died on Feb. 12, 2018, Leonard stayed in Embarrass a few years until moving to Warren in 2020. He enjoyed his apartment, seeing his family, and being close to his childhood stomping grounds.
In addition to being a proud Union 49-er, Leonard enjoyed fishing, woodworking, keeping his big garden and yard in top shape, and deer hunting every fall.
Leonard is survived by his children: Mike (Dierdre) Lubarski of LaPorte, Minn., Linda (Dean) Isaacson of Crookston, Minn., Bob (Sandy) Lubarski of Minnetonka, Minn., and Veronica (Jeff) Halvorson of Warren; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary Lubarski, Shirley Anfinson, and Patricia Hoeper; and Shirley’s children: Connie Hermanson, Deborah Hart, Cindy Forseen, Susan Austin, and Steve Gentilini.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, Leonard was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy; brothers, Donald and Richard; his parents, Floyd and Agnes; and Shirley’s son, Ray Gentilini.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the DuBore Funeral Home Chapel, Warren.
Leonard will be buried next to Shirley, with a graveside gathering at noon Friday, Oct. 29, in East Pike Cemetery, Embarrass.
Arrangements are with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN. Sign their guestbook at www.DuBoreFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.