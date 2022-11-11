Leona Mildred Kramerich, 102, of Gilbert, went home to the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
She was born on April 8, 1920, to John and Sophie (Lukkonen) Rauma in Eveleth. Leona grew up in Eveleth and graduated from the Eveleth High School, Class of 1939. She was united in marriage to John Kramerich on Aug. 4, 1940. She had worked for the Cluett Peabody Arrow Shirt Factory in Gilbert and was a babysitter. Leona converted to Catholicism which was very important to her. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic church having been a member of the Sodality and the church guilds. Leona took art classes and especially enjoyed oil and watercolor mediums. She also enjoyed sewing clothes for her family and being on bowling leagues with John in their younger years.
Survivors include two daughters: Judy Kramerich of Gilbert and Pat McQueen of Eveleth; two grandchildren: Scott McQueen and Kristina (Mike) Clement; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; seven siblings; and her parents.
Funeral service for Leona will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish officiating. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.