Leona ‘Lee’ Perushek

 Leona “Lee” Perushek passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Ely Bloomenson Hospital at the age of 96.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely.

