Leona LaDoux

Leona LaDoux, age 82, of Pengilly, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Pillars of Grand Rapids.

She was born Sept. 15, 1940, to Donald and Lillian (Otton) Shofner of Pengilly. Leona was married to Benjamin LaDoux March 16, 1963. She was a member of the Vintage Car Club in Grand Rapids, Minn. For 20 years she was an aide for early childhood development at the Nashwauk Keewatin Schools. Leona enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and working in her sizable yard in Pengilly.

